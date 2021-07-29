News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.82 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. News presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.16.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72. News has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.97 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in News by 140.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after acquiring an additional 365,320 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 258,209 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after buying an additional 155,241 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in News in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in News by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

