Credit Suisse AG Decreases Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Veru were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,301,000 after purchasing an additional 161,722 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 21.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,948 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 75.0% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 2,465.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 524,906 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $556.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.92 and a beta of 0.60. Veru Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

