Credit Suisse AG Has $102,000 Holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 32.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Costamare were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Costamare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Costamare by 866.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 96,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 157,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costamare by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Costamare alerts:

CMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Costamare stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. Costamare Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.10%.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.