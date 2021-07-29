Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) to Hold

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ATIP. Citigroup started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on ATI Physical Therapy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

ATIP opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy stock. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

