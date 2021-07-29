Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Sell

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of MNTV stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Momentive Global has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $28.12.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentive Global stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.