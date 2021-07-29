CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CTMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $371.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. Analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $104,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 52.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 47,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

