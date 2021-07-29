2,614 Shares in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BATT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $153,000.

BATT stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $19.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19.

