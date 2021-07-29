Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has a $31.89 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hilltop from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hilltop has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.13.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE:HTH opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Hilltop has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.