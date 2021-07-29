Timothy E. Conver Sells 6,700 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $642,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Timothy E. Conver also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AeroVironment alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $650,771.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $99.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 0.34. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $143.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.