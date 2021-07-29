Barclays PLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of USA Truck in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 81,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,142 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:USAK opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $128.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.21.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

