APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a growth of 181.6% from the June 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,177,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APTY stock opened at 0.01 on Thursday. APT Systems has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.03.

Get APT Systems alerts:

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc creates stock trading platforms, financial apps, and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.