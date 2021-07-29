Barclays PLC Buys Shares of 2,054 Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arco Platform by 20.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth about $368,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in Arco Platform by 120.8% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arco Platform by 33.1% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $29.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.65 million, a P/E ratio of 370.92 and a beta of 0.88. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $60.68 million for the quarter. Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.