Barclays PLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 120.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $112.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $325.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Adams Resources & Energy Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.