Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,570 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PGNY opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Progyny by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 137,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,906 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Progyny by 33.7% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 400,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,812,000 after buying an additional 100,810 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Progyny by 28.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Progyny by 23.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Progyny by 234.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 16,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

