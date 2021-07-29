Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells 8,570 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of PGNY opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 95.51 and a beta of 1.80.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Recommended Story: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.