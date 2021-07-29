Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the June 30th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASTI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.
Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile
