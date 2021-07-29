Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 86.8% from the June 30th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,918,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASTI stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.