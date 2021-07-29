Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 251.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 12.4% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,938,000 after buying an additional 134,688 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 38.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of AUDC opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.14.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

