Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the first quarter worth $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury General by 24.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 36.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCY opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.24. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. Mercury General had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $951.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

