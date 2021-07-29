LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

LZ stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

