Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 16,480 First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,480 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of First Financial Northwest at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.9% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 303,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in First Financial Northwest by 7.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $152.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $16.18.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 6.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CFO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 16,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $228,982.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,367 shares in the company, valued at $570,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

