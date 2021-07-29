Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $44.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.