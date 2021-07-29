Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 545,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 56,106 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $700.85 million, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUTH. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

