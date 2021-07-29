Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.90% from the stock’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,491,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

