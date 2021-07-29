Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 2,116 SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNRG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF alerts:

CNRG opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.04. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.