Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Hyliion by 81.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,653,000. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hyliion by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after acquiring an additional 213,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,500 shares of company stock worth $4,991,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

