Stifel Financial Corp Takes Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after acquiring an additional 104,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. Phillips 66 Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

