Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.78.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

JACK opened at $108.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at about $60,379,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.