Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.35% of Oak Valley Bancorp worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet S. Pelton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,675 shares of company stock valued at $158,322. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVLY opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.01.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in Oakdale, California and surrounding areas. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

