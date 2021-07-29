Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,020 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

EGO opened at $9.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.42. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.58.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

