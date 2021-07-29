Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $86.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.94. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

