PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,776 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.20% of PAVmed worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of PAVmed by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PAVmed in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 11.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 22.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PAVmed by 131.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

PAVM stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $574.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.30.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

