Raymond James Increases Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $253.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $245.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 74.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

