YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 212,521 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 19.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 815,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after buying an additional 132,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,312 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 22.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,868,000 after buying an additional 2,079,689 shares during the period.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Shares of YPF opened at $4.33 on Thursday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.