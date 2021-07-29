James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of JHX stock opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.00 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

