UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Sells $1,089,600.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 275.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $55.52.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UDR by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 15.0% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,807,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 128.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,373 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,623,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,430,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,514 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.