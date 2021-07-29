Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt Buys 1,333,333 Shares of DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) Stock

DGO Gold Limited (ASX:DGO) insider Jeffrey (Bruce) Parncutt purchased 1,333,333 shares of DGO Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,333,333.00 ($952,380.71).

The company has a quick ratio of 23.30, a current ratio of 23.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DGO Gold Company Profile

DGO Gold Limited engages in the evaluation and exploration of mineral deposits in sediment hosted gold deposits in Australia. It explores for gold, copper, and cobalt metals. It holds interests in various projects located in Pilbara, Murchison, and Eastern Goldfields in Western Australia, as well as in the Stuart Shelf area of South Australia.

