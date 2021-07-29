Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $703,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.40, for a total transaction of $1,132,200.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00.

On Friday, June 4th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $363.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $340.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1.2% in the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 42,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in MongoDB by 20.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

