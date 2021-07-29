Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Focus Financial Partners has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts expect Focus Financial Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $56.56.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

