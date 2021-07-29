Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Up to $33.33

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.33, but opened at $35.36. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 519 shares.

PRLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $408,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

