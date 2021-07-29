ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $34.41 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

