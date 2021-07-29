Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $33.22

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.22, but opened at $34.54. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 913 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795. 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter worth $308,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 70.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 78.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 5,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

