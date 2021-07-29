$324.00 Million in Sales Expected for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report sales of $324.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $336.20 million and the lowest is $316.20 million. Monro posted sales of $247.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monro will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monro.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,564,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $234,555,000 after buying an additional 104,668 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 918,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,975,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 749,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

