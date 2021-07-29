Avalara (AVLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Avalara has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93. Avalara has a twelve month low of $114.22 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.45 and a beta of 0.71.

In related news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,882,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,880,004 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

