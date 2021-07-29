Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.07

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 1840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $369.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at about $2,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,378,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,376,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

