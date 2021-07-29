Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Increases By 243.9%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the June 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Vystar has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.

Vystar Company Profile

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

