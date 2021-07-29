Short Interest in Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Increases By 243.9%

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,400 shares, a growth of 243.9% from the June 30th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,539,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:VYST opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02. Vystar has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.10.
Vystar Company Profile
See Also: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Vystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.