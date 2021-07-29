Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of BayCom worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCML. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BayCom by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of BayCom by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,902 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of BCML stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.06. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 6.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.