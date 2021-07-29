GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Financial Analysis

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of GTY Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of GTY Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GTY Technology and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTY Technology -92.30% -14.34% -10.30% Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

Volatility and Risk

GTY Technology has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GTY Technology and Marathon Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTY Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

GTY Technology presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.45%. Given Marathon Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than GTY Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTY Technology and Marathon Digital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTY Technology $48.13 million 8.46 -$44.01 million N/A N/A Marathon Digital $4.36 million 643.51 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -234.67

Marathon Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GTY Technology.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats GTY Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies. It also develops cloud-based grants management and cost allocation software for state, local, and tribal governments; builds software to streamline municipal permissions and licenses; offers budgeting software, performance management, and transparency and data visualization solutions; and provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

