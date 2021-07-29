iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.33

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 9346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $532.23 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.53.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.56 million during the quarter. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 680.6% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.