Madre Armelle De Sells 16,256 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $395,662.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $134,343.30.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00.

DDOG opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of -796.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.73. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,019 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Datadog by 36.8% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,373,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 55.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,171,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,305 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $88,197,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

