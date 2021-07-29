Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 38.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Akouos were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Akouos by 63.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akouos during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Akouos by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Akouos during the first quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Akouos by 69.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akouos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of AKUS opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $30.67.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akouos

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

