11,432 Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,341,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASXC shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.55. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

